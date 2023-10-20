Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 20, 2023 / 9:25 AM

Dolly Parton recruits Miley Cyrus for 'Wrecking Ball' cover

By Annie Martin
Dolly Parton released a cover of "Wrecking Ball" featuring Miley Cyrus, the original artist and her goddaughter. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | Dolly Parton released a cover of "Wrecking Ball" featuring Miley Cyrus, the original artist and her goddaughter. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton recruited Miley Cyrus for a cover of Cyrus' song "Wrecking Ball."

Parton, 77, released the cover featuring Cyrus, her goddaughter and a fellow singer and actress, on Friday.

Advertisement

Cyrus, whose father Billy Ray Cyrus is a close friend of Parton's, celebrated the collaboration on Instagram.

"I've grown up covering my Aunt Dollys music & it's an honor to hear her singing one of my songs," Cyrus wrote.

"I love you Aunt Dolly! I'm so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We're ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Baby Doll, Miley."

Advertisement

"Wrecking Ball" appears on Cyrus fourth studio album, Bangerz, released in 2013. The song's iconic music video has more than 1.1 billion views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Parton's version of "Wrecking Ball" appears on her forthcoming album Rockstar. The album includes nine original songs and 21 covers of favorite rock songs featuring Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Steven Tyler and other artists.

Parton released a cover of the 4 Non Blondes song "What's Up?" featuring Linda Perry in September.

Rockstar is scheduled for release Nov. 17.

Dolly Parton's career: Music, red carpets and style

Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Maluma, girlfriend Susana Gomez expecting first child
Music // 35 minutes ago
Maluma, girlfriend Susana Gomez expecting first child
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Maluma announced he's expecting a baby girl with Susana Gomez in his "Procura" music video.
Brandy to release 'Christmas with Brandy' holiday album
Music // 58 minutes ago
Brandy to release 'Christmas with Brandy' holiday album
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Brandy will release her first holiday album, "Christmas with Brandy," in November.
Pink cancels Vancouver shows due to respiratory infection
Music // 2 hours ago
Pink cancels Vancouver shows due to respiratory infection
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Pop music star Pink has canceled her weekend concerts in Vancouver due to a respiratory infection.
Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Music // 3 hours ago
Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle pays tribute to jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday.
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Music // 19 hours ago
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of "Megaverse," the first track from "Rock-Star."
Bad Bunny announces 'Most Wanted' tour for 2024
Music // 21 hours ago
Bad Bunny announces 'Most Wanted' tour for 2024
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny will perform across North America on his "Most Wanted" tour in 2024.
MTV Europe Music Awards canceled amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Music // 22 hours ago
MTV Europe Music Awards canceled amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The MTV Europe Music Awards will no longer take place in Paris in November.
EXO's Chanyeol lounges in 'Good Enough' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
EXO's Chanyeol lounges in 'Good Enough' music video teaser
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star Chanyeol released a preview of his music video for the solo single "Good Enough."
Pink postpones Tacoma shows due to 'family medical issues'
Music // 3 days ago
Pink postpones Tacoma shows due to 'family medical issues'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Pink announced that her family's urgent medical issues need "immediate attention" and that both of her upcoming Tacoma, Wash., shows would be postponed.
SHINee's Taemin gets out and about in 'Guilty' mood clip
Music // 3 days ago
SHINee's Taemin gets out and about in 'Guilty' mood clip
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taemin released a teaser for his forthcoming solo EP, "Guilty."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
'Rocky,' 'Sopranos' actor Burt Young dead at 83
'Rocky,' 'Sopranos' actor Burt Young dead at 83
'Love Island Games' contestants fight for love
'Love Island Games' contestants fight for love
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement