1 of 2 | Stray Kids released a preview of "Megaverse," the first track from "Rock-Star." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new EP. The K-pop group released a preview of "Megaverse," the first track from its album Rock-Star, on Thursday. Advertisement

The "Megaverse" track teaser shows the members of Stray Kids introduce their "megaverse" as a security guard is seen crashing through into their reality.

Stray Kids released a prologue video for the EP earlier this month that shows the group reflect on anger and anxiety.

Stray Kids will release Rock Star on Nov. 10.

The group released its most recent Korean album, 5-Star, in June. The album features the single "S-Class."

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.