Advertisement
Music
Oct. 19, 2023 / 2:51 PM

Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids released a preview of "Megaverse," the first track from "Rock-Star." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
1 of 2 | Stray Kids released a preview of "Megaverse," the first track from "Rock-Star." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group released a preview of "Megaverse," the first track from its album Rock-Star, on Thursday.

Advertisement

The "Megaverse" track teaser shows the members of Stray Kids introduce their "megaverse" as a security guard is seen crashing through into their reality.

Stray Kids released a prologue video for the EP earlier this month that shows the group reflect on anger and anxiety.

Stray Kids will release Rock Star on Nov. 10.

The group released its most recent Korean album, 5-Star, in June. The album features the single "S-Class."

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bad Bunny announces 'Most Wanted' tour for 2024
Music // 1 hour ago
Bad Bunny announces 'Most Wanted' tour for 2024
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny will perform across North America on his "Most Wanted" tour in 2024.
MTV Europe Music Awards canceled amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Music // 2 hours ago
MTV Europe Music Awards canceled amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The MTV Europe Music Awards will no longer take place in Paris in November.
EXO's Chanyeol lounges in 'Good Enough' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
EXO's Chanyeol lounges in 'Good Enough' music video teaser
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star Chanyeol released a preview of his music video for the solo single "Good Enough."
Pink postpones Tacoma shows due to 'family medical issues'
Music // 2 days ago
Pink postpones Tacoma shows due to 'family medical issues'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Pink announced that her family's urgent medical issues need "immediate attention" and that both of her upcoming Tacoma, Wash., shows would be postponed.
SHINee's Taemin gets out and about in 'Guilty' mood clip
Music // 3 days ago
SHINee's Taemin gets out and about in 'Guilty' mood clip
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taemin released a teaser for his forthcoming solo EP, "Guilty."
Sam Hunt announces 'Outskirts' tour for 2024
Music // 3 days ago
Sam Hunt announces 'Outskirts' tour for 2024
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Country music singer Sam Hunt will perform across the United States on his "Outskirts" tour.
Christine and the Queens takes ill, cancels remaining 2023 tour dates
Music // 3 days ago
Christine and the Queens takes ill, cancels remaining 2023 tour dates
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- French singer Christine and the Queens canceled the remainder of his 2023 tour due to illness.
Liam Gallagher to launch 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary tour
Music // 3 days ago
Liam Gallagher to launch 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary tour
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Liam Gallagher announced a new tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Oasis album "Definitely Maybe."
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Offset releases solo album 'Set It Off'
Music // 6 days ago
Offset releases solo album 'Set It Off'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Rapper Offset released his 21-track album "Set It Off" on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
'Rocky,' 'Sopranos' actor Burt Young dead at 83
'Rocky,' 'Sopranos' actor Burt Young dead at 83
Rhys Darby, 'Our Flag Means Death' cast celebrate fandom amid strike
Rhys Darby, 'Our Flag Means Death' cast celebrate fandom amid strike
Netflix series 'Elite' to end with Season 8
Netflix series 'Elite' to end with Season 8
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement