Oct. 19, 2023 / 2:07 PM

'Gen V': Amazon renews 'The Boys' spinoff for Season 2

By Annie Martin
"Gen V" will return for a second season on Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
"Gen V" will return for a second season on Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Gen V will return for a second season on Prime Video.

Amazon announced Thursday that it renewed the superhero series for Season 2.

Gen V is a spinoff of Prime Video's The Boys, based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book series. The spinoff takes place in the same universe and follows students at Godolkin University, a school for young superheroes.

"Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University's highly coveted top ranking. When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become," an official synopsis reads.

Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi star.

Season 1 premiered in September and will conclude Nov. 3.

"Expanding the universe of The Boys with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony," Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said in a press release.

"From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped Gen V become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries. Gen V is Prime Video's most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we're excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from Gen V to our customers."

"We couldn't be happier to make a second season of Gen V," showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke added. "These are characters and stories we've grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season -- sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you've come to expect from the show."

The Boys was renewed for a fourth season in June 2022.

