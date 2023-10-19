Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 19, 2023 / 12:30 PM

'Anyone But You' teaser: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell pretend to be couple

By Annie Martin
Sydney Sweeney stars in the romantic comedy "Anyone But You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Sydney Sweeney stars in the romantic comedy "Anyone But You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Anyone But You.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Advertisement

Anyone But You is written by Will Gluck and Ilana Wolpert and directed by Gluck (Easy A, Friends with Benefits). The film is loosely based on the William Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing.

In Anyone But You, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) "look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold -- until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia, So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet, Hadley Robinson, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths and GaTa.

Sweeney had nothing but praise for Powell while discussing the film in an interview with Variety in August.

Advertisement

"It's a rom-com," the actress said. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker."

Anyone But You opens in theaters Dec. 22.

Sweeney is known for Euphoria and The White Lotus, while Powell starred on Scream Queens and appeared in Top Gun: Maverick.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Boy and the Heron' is standard Miyazaki fare
Movies // 11 hours ago
Movie review: 'Boy and the Heron' is standard Miyazaki fare
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "The Boy and the Heron," which screened at the Animation Is Film Festival in Los Angeles, sees Hayao Miyazaki exercise his creativity if in familiar fashions and with some glaring missteps.
'Boys in the Boat' trailer: 'The race is on' in George Clooney sports drama
Movies // 1 day ago
'Boys in the Boat' trailer: 'The race is on' in George Clooney sports drama
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "The Boys in the Boat," a new film directed by George Clooney and starring Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton, opens in December.
New 'Ferrari' trailer showcases Adam Driver as racing legend Enzo Ferrari
Movies // 1 day ago
New 'Ferrari' trailer showcases Adam Driver as racing legend Enzo Ferrari
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The new "Ferrari" trailer showcases the Italian automotive mogul Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) and wife, Laurie Ferrari (Penélope Cruz), as he launches the legendary sports car brand.
Cairo International Film Festival canceled as Middle East tensions rise
Movies // 1 day ago
Cairo International Film Festival canceled as Middle East tensions rise
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The 45th Cairo International Film Festival -- the longest running film festival in the Middle East -- was canceled Wednesday as tension rises in the Israel-Hamas war.
Screamfest review: Fascinating 'Pandemonium' puts surreal twist on afterlife
Movies // 1 day ago
Screamfest review: Fascinating 'Pandemonium' puts surreal twist on afterlife
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The French film "Pandemonium," which screened at Screamfest, is a surreal afterlife fantasy that goes beyond death and dead bodies.
Screamfest review: 'Teques Chainsaw Massacre' slays with comedy, kills
Movies // 1 day ago
Screamfest review: 'Teques Chainsaw Massacre' slays with comedy, kills
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Mexican horror-comedy "Teques Chainsaw Massacre" or "Masacre en Teques," which screened at Screamfest, is a fun film school comedy and scary slasher movie.
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon," in theaters Friday, depicts the murders of Osage Nation people for the profits on their oil rights, and as such represents a scathing indictment of the banality of evil.
'Wish': Ariana DeBose sings 'This Wish' in teaser for Disney film
Movies // 3 days ago
'Wish': Ariana DeBose sings 'This Wish' in teaser for Disney film
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Wish," an animated Disney film featuring Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, opens in November.
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Movies // 3 days ago
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler will release "The Hanging Tree," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," on Friday.
Screamfest review: 'You'll Never Find Me' maximizes suspense with minimal location, cast
Movies // 3 days ago
Screamfest review: 'You'll Never Find Me' maximizes suspense with minimal location, cast
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Australian film, "You'll Never Find Me," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, gets the most out of two characters in a single location.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
'Rocky,' 'Sopranos' actor Burt Young dead at 83
'Rocky,' 'Sopranos' actor Burt Young dead at 83
Netflix series 'Elite' to end with Season 8
Netflix series 'Elite' to end with Season 8
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Rhys Darby, 'Our Flag Means Death' cast celebrate fandom amid strike
Rhys Darby, 'Our Flag Means Death' cast celebrate fandom amid strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement