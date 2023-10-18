Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 18, 2023 / 12:22 PM

'Castaway Diva' trailer: Park Eun-bin plays aspiring singer in new K-drama

By Annie Martin

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Castaway Diva.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the K-drama Tuesday featuring Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin.

Advertisement

Castaway Diva follows Seo Mok-ha (Park), an aspiring singer who is stranded on an uninhabited island for 15 years. After she is rescued, Seo pursues her dream despite having a "one-in-a-million chance."

Kim Hyo-jin and Chae Jong-hyeop also star.

Castaway Diva is created by Oh Choong-hwan, Park Hye-ryun and Eun Yeol. The series premieres Oct. 28 on Netflix.

Park plays the title character, Woo Young-woo, on Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which is available to stream on Netflix.

Netflix unveiled its South Korean film and TV slate for 2023 in January.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix series 'Elite' to end with Season 8
TV // 2 hours ago
Netflix series 'Elite' to end with Season 8
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced 'Elite' will end its run with season 8, bringing to close one of the streaming service's most popular series.
'Doctors': BBC soap opera to end after 23 years
TV // 4 hours ago
'Doctors': BBC soap opera to end after 23 years
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- British soap opera "Doctors" was canceled after 23 years, with the final episode to air in 2024.
'Wolf Like Me' creator: Isla Fisher 'had the toughest job'
TV // 8 hours ago
'Wolf Like Me' creator: Isla Fisher 'had the toughest job'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Wolf Like Me" creator Abe Forsythe and producer Jodi Matterson discuss Season 2, premiering Thursday on Peacock, which tasked star Isla Fisher with even more graphic werewolf transformations.
Live-action 'Last Airbender' photos show fire kingdom leaders
TV // 21 hours ago
Live-action 'Last Airbender' photos show fire kingdom leaders
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix released photos from its upcoming "Avatar: The Last Airbender" live-action series on Tuesday, showing the stars of the Fire Kingdom.
Tim Allen's Santa trains son in 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Tim Allen's Santa trains son in 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2 trailer
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for Season 2 of its original series "The Santa Clauses" on Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett to narrate NatGeo nature programs
TV // 1 day ago
Jeremy Renner, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett to narrate NatGeo nature programs
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner, Awkwafina and Angela Bassett have signed on to narrate wildlife programs for National Geographic.
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon': Carol searches for Daryl in Season 2 teaser
TV // 2 days ago
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon': Carol searches for Daryl in Season 2 teaser
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" will return for a second season on AMC featuring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.
'The Crown': Elizabeth Debicki returns as Princess Diana in Season 6 photos
TV // 2 days ago
'The Crown': Elizabeth Debicki returns as Princess Diana in Season 6 photos
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "The Crown" will return for a two-part sixth and final season on Netflix in November.
'Top Gun: The Next Generation' docuseries in the works at Nat Geo
TV // 2 days ago
'Top Gun: The Next Generation' docuseries in the works at Nat Geo
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- National Geographic is developing "Top Gun: The Next Generation," a docuseries following U.S. Navy student pilots.
Kathleen Munroe, Aden Young to star in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'
TV // 2 days ago
Kathleen Munroe, Aden Young to star in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" is now filming in Toronto with a cast led by "City on Fire" actress Kathleen Munroe and "Rectify" alum Aden Young.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Google Doodle celebrates Mexican American broadcaster Raoul A. Cortez
Google Doodle celebrates Mexican American broadcaster Raoul A. Cortez
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement