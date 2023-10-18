Park Eun-bin stars in the very dreamy Castaway Diva ️✨ Premiering October 28! pic.twitter.com/zYHwelab90— Netflix (@netflix) October 18, 2023

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Castaway Diva.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the K-drama Tuesday featuring Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin.

Castaway Diva follows Seo Mok-ha (Park), an aspiring singer who is stranded on an uninhabited island for 15 years. After she is rescued, Seo pursues her dream despite having a "one-in-a-million chance."

Kim Hyo-jin and Chae Jong-hyeop also star.

Castaway Diva is created by Oh Choong-hwan, Park Hye-ryun and Eun Yeol. The series premieres Oct. 28 on Netflix.

Park plays the title character, Woo Young-woo, on Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which is available to stream on Netflix.

Netflix unveiled its South Korean film and TV slate for 2023 in January.