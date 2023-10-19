1 of 5 | Nicole Kidman plays Lady Sarah Ashley in "Australia" and its series adaptation, "Faraway Downs." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Faraway Downs. The streaming service shared a trailer for the miniseries Thursday that features Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman. Advertisement

Faraway Downs is a reimagining of Baz Luhrmann's 2008 film, Australia. The show is a series adaptation of Australia that features additional, unseen footage from the original movie.

Lurhmann co-wrote and directed the series, as well as executive producing with Catherine Martin, Catherine Knapman and Shuyler Weiss.

Faraway Downs follows an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Kidman), who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called "Faraway Downs."

"Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown), plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Jackman) to protect her ranch," an official synopsis reads.

"The sweeping adventure romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Indigenous Australian child caught up in the government's draconian racial policy now referred to as the 'Stolen Generations.'"

Advertisement

Faraway Downs premieres Nov. 26.

Luhrmann is also known for such films as Moulin Rouge! and Elvis.