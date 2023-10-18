Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 18, 2023 / 12:50 PM

'Boys in the Boat' trailer: 'The race is on' in George Clooney sports drama

By Annie Martin
George Clooney directed and produced the new film "The Boys in the Boat." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | George Clooney directed and produced the new film "The Boys in the Boat." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- MGM is teasing the new film The Boys in the Boat.

The studio shared a trailer for the sports drama Wednesday featuring Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton.

Advertisement

The Boys in the Boat is based on the Daniel James Brown book of the same name. The film is written by Mark L. Smith and is directed and produced by George Clooney.

The new movie recounts how the University of Washington rowing team competed in Men's Eight at the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics.

"This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world," a press release reads.

MGM shared first-look photos and a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film earlier this month.

Advertisement

The Boys in the Boat opens in theaters Dec. 25.

The film is Clooney's first project as a director since The Tender Bar (2021).

Read More

Latest Headlines

New 'Ferrari' trailer showcases Adam Driver as racing legend Enzo Ferrari
Movies // 39 minutes ago
New 'Ferrari' trailer showcases Adam Driver as racing legend Enzo Ferrari
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The new "Ferrari" trailer showcases the Italian automotive mogul Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) and wife, Laurie Ferrari (Penélope Cruz), as he launches the legendary sports car brand.
Cairo International Film Festival canceled as Middle East tensions rise
Movies // 3 hours ago
Cairo International Film Festival canceled as Middle East tensions rise
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The 45th Cairo International Film Festival -- the longest running film festival in the Middle East -- was canceled Wednesday as tension rises in the Israel-Hamas war.
Screamfest review: Fascinating 'Pandemonium' puts surreal twist on afterlife
Movies // 22 hours ago
Screamfest review: Fascinating 'Pandemonium' puts surreal twist on afterlife
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The French film "Pandemonium," which screened at Screamfest, is a surreal afterlife fantasy that goes beyond death and dead bodies.
Screamfest review: 'Teques Chainsaw Massacre' slays with comedy, kills
Movies // 22 hours ago
Screamfest review: 'Teques Chainsaw Massacre' slays with comedy, kills
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Mexican horror-comedy "Teques Chainsaw Massacre" or "Masacre en Teques," which screened at Screamfest, is a fun film school comedy and scary slasher movie.
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon," in theaters Friday, depicts the murders of Osage Nation people for the profits on their oil rights, and as such represents a scathing indictment of the banality of evil.
'Wish': Ariana DeBose sings 'This Wish' in teaser for Disney film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Wish': Ariana DeBose sings 'This Wish' in teaser for Disney film
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Wish," an animated Disney film featuring Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, opens in November.
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Movies // 2 days ago
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler will release "The Hanging Tree," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," on Friday.
Screamfest review: 'You'll Never Find Me' maximizes suspense with minimal location, cast
Movies // 2 days ago
Screamfest review: 'You'll Never Find Me' maximizes suspense with minimal location, cast
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Australian film, "You'll Never Find Me," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, gets the most out of two characters in a single location.
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' tops North American box office with $96M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' tops North American box office with $96M
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $96 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Noora Niasari's 'Shayda' finds connection in a true-life tale of displacement
Movies // 4 days ago
Noora Niasari's 'Shayda' finds connection in a true-life tale of displacement
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Shayda, the debut feature by Tehran-born, Australia-based Noora Niasari, tells a deeply moving story based on the director's own childhood experience of fleeing domestic violence with her mother in a foreign country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Google Doodle celebrates Mexican American broadcaster Raoul A. Cortez
Google Doodle celebrates Mexican American broadcaster Raoul A. Cortez
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement