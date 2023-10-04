Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 4, 2023 / 12:42 PM

'The Boys in the Boat' photos: George Clooney directs new sports drama

By Annie Martin
George Clooney directs and produces the new film "The Boys in the Boat." Photo by Laurie Sparham/MGM
1 of 5 | George Clooney directs and produces the new film "The Boys in the Boat." Photo by Laurie Sparham/MGM

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film The Boys in the Boat.

The studio shared first-look photos and a featurette for the sports drama Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Boys in the Boat is based on the Daniel James Brown book, which recounts how the University of Washington rowing team competed in Men's Eight at the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics.

The film is written by Mark L. Smith and directed by George Clooney. Callum Turner, Joel Edgerton, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Peter Guinness and Alec Newman star.

"This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world," an official synopsis reads.

In the featurette, Clooney shares how The Boys in the Boat is about "strong, tough kids" pushing through adversity.

"They're rowing because it's the only way they could stay in college," the actor says. "The stakes were much higher for them, and it gave them an edge."

Advertisement

The Boys in the Boat opens in theaters Dec. 25.

The film mark's Clooney's first project as a director since the 2021 film The Tender Bar.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Ladies of the '80s' Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild unite for Lifetime
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Ladies of the '80s' Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild unite for Lifetime
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced their holiday movie "Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas" on Tuesday. The film united Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan.
'Silent Night' trailer: Joel Kinnaman seeks revenge in John Woo action thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
'Silent Night' trailer: Joel Kinnaman seeks revenge in John Woo action thriller
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Silent Night," a new film directed by John Woo and starring Joel Kinnaman, opens in theaters in December.
'Priscilla' trailer explores Priscilla, Elvis Presley's troubled marriage
Movies // 1 day ago
'Priscilla' trailer explores Priscilla, Elvis Presley's troubled marriage
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Priscilla" is a new film directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis Presley.
Beyond Fest review: 'Caligula' naughtier than ever in Ultimate Cut
Movies // 4 days ago
Beyond Fest review: 'Caligula' naughtier than ever in Ultimate Cut
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30 (UPI) -- "Caligula: The Ultimate Cut," which screened at Beyond Fest, restores more sex scenes and focuses the story of the Roman orgy epic.
'Leave the World Behind' teaser: Julia Roberts stars in apocalyptic thriller
Movies // 2 days ago
'Leave the World Behind' teaser: Julia Roberts stars in apocalyptic thriller
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- "Leave the World Behind," a new film directed by "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail and starring Julia Roberts, is coming to Netflix.
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' concert movie to open on Dec. 1
Movies // 2 days ago
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' concert movie to open on Dec. 1
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A concert film shot during Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour is set for theatrical release on Dec. 1.
'Paw Patrol' tops North American box office with $23 million
Movies // 2 days ago
'Paw Patrol' tops North American box office with $23 million
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Animated adventure "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Beyond Fest review: Outrageous 'Toxic Avenger' has inventive new spin
Movies // 3 days ago
Beyond Fest review: Outrageous 'Toxic Avenger' has inventive new spin
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "The Toxic Avenger," which screened at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, keeps the outrageous violence and comedy of the Troma original but has some clever twists on the material.
Peter Facinelli hopes 'On Fire' film personalizes natural disasters
Movies // 5 days ago
Peter Facinelli hopes 'On Fire' film personalizes natural disasters
NEW YORK, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Peter Facinelli told UPI he hopes his new family survival drama, "On Fire," helps viewers understand the tremendous peril many everyday people face during natural disasters. It premieres in theaters Friday.
John Carney: Music shortens distance between 'Flora and Son'
Movies // 5 days ago
John Carney: Music shortens distance between 'Flora and Son'
NEW YORK, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- "Once" and "Sing Street" writer-director John Carney told UPI he found another way to explore his favorite theme -- the positive power of music -- in the movie, "Flora and Son."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
'Ladies of the '80s' Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild unite for Lifetime
'Ladies of the '80s' Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild unite for Lifetime
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
2023-2024 awards show schedule: How to watch
2023-2024 awards show schedule: How to watch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement