Oct. 4, 2023 / 11:47 AM

Victoria Beckham supports David Beckham at Netflix premiere with their kids

By Annie Martin
David Beckham (L), Victoria Beckham and their four children attended the London premiere of the Netflix docuseries "Beckham." File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
1 of 5 | David Beckham (L), Victoria Beckham and their four children attended the London premiere of the Netflix docuseries "Beckham." File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Victoria Beckham showed her support for her husband, David Beckham, at the premiere of his Netflix docuseries Beckham.

Victoria, 49, and David, 48, attended the London premiere Tuesday with their four children, sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.

David's mom, Sandra West, and sister Joanne Beckham were also in attendance, along with Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz.

Victoria, a fashion designer and former singer for the girl group Spice Girls, wore a white pantsuit and also designed outfits for her children.

Victoria shared photos from the evening on Instagram Stories.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and their four children attended the London premiere of the Netflix docuseries "Beckham." Photo by victoriabeckham/Instagram Stories

"I couldn't be more proud of you and 'us,'" she captioned one post. "I love you so much @davidbeckham."

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and their four children attended the London premiere of the Netflix docuseries "Beckham." Photo by victoriabeckham/Instagram Stories

Beckham explores the life and career of David, a retired professional soccer player who played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy during his career.

"Beckham and his family will sit for interviews -- as well as share personal footage from their lives -- to fully tell the story of how he became one of the most recognizable athletes of all time," Netflix previously said.

Fisher Stevens directed the series and executive produced with John Battsek.

Beckham premiered Wednesday on Netflix.

Victoria Beckham: Photos of the fashion maven through the years

Spice Girls at the 25th annual American Music Awards
The Spice Girls, with Beckham 2nd L, during the 25th annual American Music Awards on Janaury 25, 1998 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

