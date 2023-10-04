David's mom, Sandra West, and sister Joanne Beckham were also in attendance, along with Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz.
Victoria, a fashion designer and former singer for the girl group Spice Girls, wore a white pantsuit and also designed outfits for her children.
Victoria shared photos from the evening on Instagram Stories.
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and their four children attended the London premiere of the Netflix docuseries "Beckham." Photo by victoriabeckham/Instagram Stories
"I couldn't be more proud of you and 'us,'" she captioned one post. "I love you so much @davidbeckham."
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and their four children attended the London premiere of the Netflix docuseries "Beckham." Photo by victoriabeckham/Instagram Stories
"Beckham and his family will sit for interviews -- as well as share personal footage from their lives -- to fully tell the story of how he became one of the most recognizable athletes of all time," Netflix previously said.
Spice Girls at the 25th annual American Music Awards
The Spice Girls, with Beckham 2nd L, during the 25th annual American Music Awards on Janaury 25, 1998 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo