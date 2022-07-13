David Beckham docuseries in the works at Netflix

1/5

David Beckham and his family will appear in a multi-part series exploring his life and career. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing a new docuseries about soccer star David Beckham. The streaming service said Wednesday that Beckham, 47, and his family will appear in a multi-part series about the athlete's life and career. Advertisement

"Beckham and his family will sit for interviews -- as well as share personal footage from their lives -- to fully tell the story of how he became one of the most recognizable athletes of all time," Netflix tweeted.

In a press release, Netflix said the docuseries will explore Beckham's humble working class beginnings in East London, and "the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognizable and scrutinized athletes of all time."

The series features personal archive footage from the past 40 years and interviews with Beckham, his family, friends, and key figures in his journey.

Fisher Stevens (Palmer, The Cove) will direct the series and executive produce with John Battsek.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the project.

Beckham is a retired professional soccer player who played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy during his career. He is married to fashion designer and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham and has four children with her.