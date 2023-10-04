Trending
Oct. 4, 2023 / 11:11 AM

'The Buccaneers' trailer: American socialites make a splash in 1870s London

By Annie Martin

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series The Buccaneers.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the period drama Wednesday.

The Buccaneers is based on the unfinished final novel by author Edith Wharton.

The series follows a group of young American socialites who "explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition."

"Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers' hearts are set on much more than that, and saying 'I do' is just the beginning," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer is set to the Olivia Rodrigo song "All-American Bitch" and shows the young Americans make a splash in London.

Kristine Frøseth, Alisa Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton and Christina Hendricks star.

The Buccaneers is created by Katherine Jakeways, who leads an all-female creative team. Susanna White directed the series and executive produces with Beth Willis.

The Buccaneers will have a three-episode premiere Nov. 8. Apple TV+ shared first-look photos for the show in August.

