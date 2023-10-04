Trending
Oct. 4, 2023 / 10:30 AM

'Doona!' trailer: Suzy plays pop idol in Netflix K-drama

By Annie Martin

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Doona!

The streaming service shared a trailer for the South Korean romantic drama Tuesday featuring actress and K-pop star Suzy.

Doona! hails from Crash Landing On You director Lee Jung-hyo and is based on the Korean webtoon The Girl Downstairs.

The show follows Won-jun (Yang Se-jong), a college student who falls for his classmate Doo-na (Suzy), a K-pop idol.

"A college student navigates life and school while dealing with a unique predicament -- he's living with a beautiful former K-pop idol," an official description reads.

Doona! premieres Oct. 20 on Netflix.

Suzy came to fame with the K-pop girl group Miss A, while Yang is known for the K-drama Temperature of Love.

