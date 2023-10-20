Trending
Music
Oct. 20, 2023 / 12:14 PM

Lainey Wilson to launch 'Country's Cool Again' tour

By Annie Martin
Lainey Wilson will perform across North America on a new tour in 2024. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | Lainey Wilson will perform across North America on a new tour in 2024. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson is going on tour in 2024.

The country music singer and Yellowstone actress, 31, announced a new North American tour Friday.

Wilson will kick off the Country's Cool Again tour May 31 in Nashville and bring the venture to a close Nov. 15 in Monroe, La.

Jackson Dean, Zach Top and Ian Munsick will appear as special guests on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 27, with presales to begin Monday at 10 a.m. local time.

"I'm bringin' some country to a city near you in 2024 with my buddies @ianmunsick @thejacksondean and @zach_top," Wilson wrote on Instagram.

Wilson released her fourth album, Bell Bottom Country, in October 2022. She has since released the single "Save Me" with Jelly Roll.

Wilson is nominated for nine awards at the Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country. The CMA Awards will be held Nov. 8 in Nashville.

As an actress, Wilson plays Abby in Yellowstone Season 5.

