Oct. 20, 2023 / 10:51 AM

Rolling Stones release 'Hackney Diamonds' album

By Annie Martin
The Rolling Stones released the album "Hackney Diamonds" and performed with Lady Gaga at the release party. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 3 | The Rolling Stones released the album "Hackney Diamonds" and performed with Lady Gaga at the release party. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones are back with new music. The British rock band released the album Hackney Diamonds on Friday.

Hackney Diamonds is the Rolling Stones' first album of original material since A Bigger Bang in 2005.

The album features 12 songs, including "Bite My Head Off" featuring Paul McCartney, "Get Close" and "Live by the Sword" featuring Elton John, and "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" featuring Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

Lady Gaga joined the Rolling Stones for a surprise performance of "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" at the Hackney Diamonds release party Thursday in New York City.

The Rolling Stones also performed "Angry," "Whole Wide World," "Bite My Head Off" and previously released hits including "Shattered," "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "Tumbling Dice."

Questlove served as house DJ at the party, with Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz and other celebrities in attendance.

The Rolling Stones previously released a music video for "Angry" featuring Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney.

The band released "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" in September.

