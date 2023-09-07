1 of 5 | Cher unveiled the cover of her holiday album "Cher Christmas" after teasing the project on "Good Morning Britain." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Cher is teasing her new Christmas album. The 77-year-old singer and actress shared the cover art for the holiday album, Cher Christmas, on Tuesday. Advertisement

The cover features silver and red holiday decorations and shows Cher standing on a snowy platform while wearing a white shirt and rhinestone encrusted jeans.

"Are you spending Christmas with me? #cherchristmas," she captioned the post.

Cher had discussed the album in an interview Monday on Good Morning Britain.

"I really am proud of this -- it's a Christmas album that's a Cher Christmas album. It's not your mother's Christmas album," the singer said.

"I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it," she added. "I've never had duets, never had people on any of my records, and this was a last minute thing."

Cher kept mum on her collaborators but said she is "in awe of all of them."

The singer has yet to announce a release date for the album, her first since Dancing Queen, released in 2018.