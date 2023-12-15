Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 15, 2023 / 11:44 AM

Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M

By Annie Martin
Cher called out the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Cher called out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Cher is calling out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 77-year-old singer and actress slammed the institution during Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Advertisement

Cher recently earned a new No. 1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart with her song "DJ Play a Christmas Song."

The singer is the second artist in history to have No. 1 songs spanning seven decades, following the rock band Rolling Stones.

"It took four of them to be one of me," Cher told host Kelly Clarkson. "And I'm not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!"

Cher has been eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 1991 but has yet to receive a nomination.

"You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars. I'm not kidding you," she said in response to the snub. "I'm never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves."

Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

Advertisement

Cher released Christmas, her first holiday album, in October.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nicki Minaj says documentary is 'absolutely still coming'
Music // 1 hour ago
Nicki Minaj says documentary is 'absolutely still coming'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj gave an update on her docuseries following the release of her album "Pink Friday 2."
Jungkook, Usher dance in 'Standing Next to You - Usher Remix' video
Music // 1 hour ago
Jungkook, Usher dance in 'Standing Next to You - Usher Remix' video
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook released a performance video for "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" featuring Usher.
Renee Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion release 'Mean Girls' song 'Not My Fault'
Music // 2 hours ago
Renee Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion release 'Mean Girls' song 'Not My Fault'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion released "Not My Fault," a song for the "Mean Girls" musical film.
Billie Eilish says new album is 'almost done'
Music // 3 hours ago
Billie Eilish says new album is 'almost done'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish teased her third album and discussed the "Barbie" movie on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Twice to release 'I Got You' single in February
Music // 21 hours ago
Twice to release 'I Got You' single in February
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice will make its comeback with the pre-release single "I Got You."
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon get festive in 'Wrap Me Up' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon get festive in 'Wrap Me Up' music video
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon shared a music video for "Wrap Me Up," his holiday song with Meghan Trainor.
Trevor Noah to host Grammys for fourth year
Music // 1 day ago
Trevor Noah to host Grammys for fourth year
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards for his fourth consecutive year.
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' performance video
Music // 1 day ago
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' performance video
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a performance video for its pre-release single "Soñar (Breaker)."
Jonas Brothers to perform at NHL Stadium Series pregame show
Music // 1 day ago
Jonas Brothers to perform at NHL Stadium Series pregame show
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers will headline a pregame concert ahead of the NHL Stadium Series hockey game between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers.
Tate McRae performs 'Exes' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Tate McRae performs 'Exes' on 'Tonight Show'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Tate McRae performed "Exes," a song from her album "Think Later," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Family Plan:' Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan have different road-trip memories
'Family Plan:' Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan have different road-trip memories
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement