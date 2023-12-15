Trending
Dec. 15, 2023 / 8:41 AM

Billie Eilish says new album is 'almost done'

By Annie Martin
Billie Eilish teased her third album and discussed the "Barbie" movie on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish says her new album is "almost done."

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter teased her third studio album during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We are almost done with this new album we're working on," Eilish said. "So, at some point, you will know more, but I'm not going to say anymore."

Eilish released her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019 and her second, Happier Than Ever, in 2021.

She most recently released the single "What Was I Made For?," a song for the Barbie movie.

Eilish celebrated the success of Barbie and how "What Was I Made For?" connected with fans on The Tonight Show.

"I felt like it brought women together in this way that I feel like I haven't felt part of like that, and it made me feel really good," the star said. "And I also felt like it was bringing people together. It felt like we were all experiencing just, the life experience. Experiencing experience."

Barbie is a live-action film based on the Mattel fashion doll line. The movie is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Barbie leads the film nominees at the Golden Globe Awards with nine nominations and also tops the film nominees at the Critics Choice Awards with 18 nominations.

Eilish and "What Was I Made For?" are nominated for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards.

