Dec. 15, 2023 / 9:50 AM

Jungkook, Usher dance in 'Standing Next to You - Usher Remix' video

By Annie Martin
Jungkook released a performance video for "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" featuring Usher. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Jungkook released a performance video for "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" featuring Usher. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook is back with a new music video.

On Friday, the K-pop star and member of BTS released a performance video for "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" featuring Usher.

The "Standing Next to You" remix video shows Jungkook and Usher perform a smooth dance routine with backup dancers in a warehouse.

Jungkook and Usher released a single for the "Standing Next to You" remix earlier this month.

The remix adds "a velvety touch to the energetic vibe of the original version, showcasing the synergy between the two artists in full force," BigHit Music previously said.

The original "Standing Next to You" appears on Jungkook's debut solo album, Golden. Jungkook released the album and a music video for "Standing Next to You" in November.

Jungkook performed the original version on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and Today in November.

