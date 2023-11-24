Cher jumped on bed after Stevie Wonder agreed to sing on her Christmas album

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress Cher is one of the most famous women in the world, but she said she behaved like a little kid when her fellow music icon Stevie Wonder agreed by phone to sing on her new Christmas album.
"I hung up. I ran around my room, I jumped on my bed. I just kept jumping up and down, screaming, 'Stevie Wonder's going to be on my album!'" the 77-year-old entertainer told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show after they both appeared on the NBC/Peacock broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.