Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 5, 2024 / 12:36 PM

'Lord of the Rings,' 'Titanic' actor Bernard Hill dies at 79

By Karen Butler
Bernard Hill has died at the age of 79. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Bernard Hill has died at the age of 79. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Lord of the Rings and Titanic actor Bernard Hill has died at the age of 79.

His agent Lou Coulson confirmed the sad news Sunday to the BBC and Deadline.

Advertisement

No cause of death was disclosed.

"Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent," Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said in a statement.

"From Boys from the Blackstuff, to Wolf Hall, The Responder, and many more, we feel truly honoured to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time."

His other credits include I, Claudius, Gandhi, Shirley Valentine, The Scorpion King and Valkyrie.

The actor had been scheduled to appear at the Liverpool Comic Con Saturday, but he canceled at the last minute.

"We're heartbroken to hear the news of Bernard Hill's passing. A great loss. Thinking of his family at this very sad time, and wishing them a lot of strength," the event's organizers wrote on X.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife, Marianna Hill, and their son, Gabriel.

Notable deaths of 2024

Roman Gabriel
Roman Gabriel, the NFL's first first Filipino-American quarterback who played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1962 through 1972, takes a snap against the Green Bay Packers. Gabriel died at the age of 83 on April 20. Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Fall Guy' tops North American box office with $28.5M
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Fall Guy' tops North American box office with $28.5M
May 5 (UPI) -- The Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt action-comedy, "The Fall Guy," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $28.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
May 4 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Madonna sets record for biggest audience for single artist with 1.6M concertgoers
Music // 13 hours ago
Madonna sets record for biggest audience for single artist with 1.6M concertgoers
May 5 (UPI) -- U.S. pop music star Madonna has set a new record for having the largest audience -- 1.6 million people -- for a stand-alone concert by any artist in history, Live Nation announced.
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons university protests, high tuition
TV // 13 hours ago
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons university protests, high tuition
May 5 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" this weekend mined for laughs the recent pro-Palestine protests roiling some of New York's most prestigious and pricey universities.
Famous birthdays for May 5: Nathan Chen, Danielle Fishel
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 5: Nathan Chen, Danielle Fishel
May 5 (UPI) -- American figure skater Nathan Chen turns 25 and actor Danielle Fishel turns 43, among the famous birthdays for May 5.
Kevin Spacey defends himself against fresh accusations in upcoming documentary
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Kevin Spacey defends himself against fresh accusations in upcoming documentary
May 4 (UPI) -- Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is shooting back at new allegations of inappropriate behavior detailed in an upcoming British television documentary.
Bad weather prompts cancellation of star-studded Lovers & Friends Festival in Vegas
Music // 1 day ago
Bad weather prompts cancellation of star-studded Lovers & Friends Festival in Vegas
May 4 (UPI) -- Saturday's Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas -- which was supposed to include performances by Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige and Usher -- was canceled due to anticipated bad weather.
Nicholas Alexander Chavez confirms 'General Hospital' exit
TV // 1 day ago
Nicholas Alexander Chavez confirms 'General Hospital' exit
May 4 (UPI) -- Nicholas Alexander Chavez has confirmed he is leaving the ABC soap opera "General Hospital."
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 to premiere on June 6
TV // 1 day ago
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 to premiere on June 6
May 4 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Criminal Minds: Evolution" is set to premiere on June 6.
NBC renews 'Night Court' revival for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
NBC renews 'Night Court' revival for Season 3
May 4 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it renewed the revival of its sitcom "Night Court" for a third season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Madonna sets record for biggest audience for single artist with 1.6M concertgoers
Madonna sets record for biggest audience for single artist with 1.6M concertgoers
Randy Travis releases first song since 2013 stroke
Randy Travis releases first song since 2013 stroke
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons university protests, high tuition
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons university protests, high tuition
Kevin Spacey defends himself against fresh accusations in upcoming documentary
Kevin Spacey defends himself against fresh accusations in upcoming documentary
Doc shows Anita Pallenberg as Rolling Stones muse
Doc shows Anita Pallenberg as Rolling Stones muse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement