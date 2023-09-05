Trending
Sept. 5, 2023 / 12:18 PM

'Welcome to Wrexham' teaser shows Ryan Reynolds prepare to meet King Charles

By Annie Martin
"Welcome to Wrexham," a sports docuseries featuring Ryan Reynolds (pictured) and Rob McElhenney, will return for a second season on FX. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | "Welcome to Wrexham," a sports docuseries featuring Ryan Reynolds (pictured) and Rob McElhenney, will return for a second season on FX. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- FX is gearing up for the release of Welcome to Wrexham Season 2.

The network shared a teaser for the season Tuesday featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Welcome to Wrexham follows Reynolds, an actor known for starring in the Deadpool movies, and McElhenney, the creator and star of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as they run Wrexham AFC, a U.K. soccer club hailing from a working-class town in Wales.

The new teaser shows Reynolds and McElhenney take etiquette lessons as they prepare to meet British monarch King Charles III.

Charles and Queen Camilla visited Wrexham AFX in December. Reynolds and McElhenney met the couple during a guided tour of the Racetrack Ground.

Season 2 opens in the wake of a painful elimination for the Red Dragons in the playoffs and "continues to track the Club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League."

"Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the dream of returning the team and town to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community," an official synopsis reads.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 premieres Sept. 12 on FX, with episodes to stream the next day on Hulu.

