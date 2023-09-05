Whoopi Goldberg misses 'The View' premiere due to COVID-19

1 of 5 | Whoopi Goldberg missed "The View" Season 27 premiere after testing positive for COVID-19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg missed the show's Season 27 premiere Tuesday due to COVID-19. Co-host Joy Behar informed the audience that Goldberg, 67, tested positive for virus and is recovering. Advertisement

"As you can see, Whoopi is not here. She has COVID," Behar said. "She's on the mend. She's on the tail end and she'll probably be back this week. But sorry she's not here, for those of you who were looking forward to seeing her."

Behar was joined by co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro for the premiere.

ABC had announced The View panelists lineup for the 2023-2024 television season in August.

Goldberg previously missed episodes of The View in January 2022 due to COVID-19 and again in November 2022.