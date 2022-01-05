Whoopi Goldberg hopes to return to 'The View' on Monday

1/5

Whoopi Goldberg gave a health update on "The View" after testing positive for COVID-19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg hopes to rejoin The View panel on Monday. The 66-year-old actress and television personality gave a health update on the show Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19. Advertisement

Goldberg appeared on The View remotely while quarantining at home. She confirmed she is vaccinated and boosted, and said her positive test came as "a shock."

"That's the thing about the Omicron [variant], you just don't know where it is ... who's got it, who's passing it," Goldberg said. "It's one of those things where you think, 'I've done everything I was supposed to' -- that's the problem with Omicron."

Goldberg, who battled pneumonia in 2019, voiced her gratitude that her symptoms have been mild.

"It could have been much, much, much, much worse, I'm sure, and it wasn't. I'm really lucky and I'm really glad that everyone is now testing negative," she said of her family.

CHECKING IN WITH WHOOPI ❤️ After testing positive for a COVID-19 breakthrough case over the holidays, our @WhoopiGoldberg joins us live from home to tell us how she's doing and shares that she plans to return to #TheView on Monday! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/I0wdGt9Jyd— The View (@TheView) January 5, 2022

Goldberg's View co-host Joy Behar had announced on the show Monday that Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Behar said their co-host Sara Haines was absent from the show due to her own COVID-19 exposure. She added that Haines "feels fine" but was "laying low."

Behar, co-host Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro are filming from home this week as a precaution.