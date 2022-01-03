Whoopi Goldberg absent from 'The View' after testing positive for COVID-19

1/5

Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19, her "View" co-host Joy Behar announced on the show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19. Joy Behar, Goldberg's co-host on The View, announced the news on the show Monday. Advertisement

"Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break but she'll be back probably next week," Behar said.

"Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we're being super cautious here at The View," she added.

.@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild." Get well soon, Whoopi! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oo1Qakfbcn— The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022

Behar, fellow hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, and guest host Ana Navarro are filming from home this week as a precaution.

On Monday, Hostin said she and her mom also tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break but have since recovered. Navarro's father also tested positive for the virus but was able to join the family for New Year's.

Goldberg previously said on Good Morning America that she's "not going to argue" with people who don't follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

"We could've been past all of this by now, but we are a nation of hard heads and soft backsides. So now we'll take another year to figure out how to do this, and hopefully make it easier for the little kids," she said.

Goldberg and The View kicked off Season 25 in September.