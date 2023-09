1 of 4 | Several media outlets reported Sunday that Sophie Turner (R) and Joe Jonas are headed for divorce. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner and pop music star Joe Jonas have split up after four years of marriage, according to several media outlets. TMZ broke the story Sunday, saying Jonas consulted two Los Angeles-area divorce lawyers about ending his marriage to Turner. Advertisement

He reportedly has been caring for their two young children while his band Jonas Brothers has been touring around the United States.

People.com cited an unnamed source as saying Jonas has retained a divorce lawyer.

In Touch reported that the couple's romance has been on the rocks for months.

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, met in 2016, tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019, then later exchanged marriage vows again in France.

