Sept. 5, 2023 / 2:41 PM

'Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn confronts evil once again

By Annie Martin
Ellen Burstyn reprises Chris MacNeil in "The Exorcist: Believer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Ellen Burstyn reprises Chris MacNeil in "The Exorcist: Believer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Exorcist: Believer.

The studio shared a trailer for the horror movie Tuesday featuring Ellen Burstyn and Leslie Odom Jr.

The Exorcist: Believer is a sequel to the 1973 film The Exorcist, starring Burstyn, Max von Sydow and Linda Blair. Burstyn reprises her role as Chris MacNeil, a mother whose daughter Regan (Blair) was possessed by a demon.

Odom plays Victor Fielding, a widower and father who seeks out Chris (Burstyn) after his daughter Angela (Jewett) and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum) return home possessed after going missing in the woods for three days.

The trailer shows Chris confront evil once again while being "forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before."

Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles and Norbert Leo Butz also star.

The Exorcist: Believer is written by Peter Sattler and David Gordon Green and directed by Green. Jason Blum, David Robinson and James Robinson serve as producers.

Universal released a first trailer for the film in July. The movie opens in theaters Oct. 13.

William Friedkin, who directed the original Exorcist, died at age 87 in August.

