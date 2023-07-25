Trending
July 25, 2023 / 1:27 PM

'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel

By Annie Martin
1/4
Original "Exorcist" star Ellen Burstyn returns to star in the sequel "The Exorcist: Believer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Original "Exorcist" star Ellen Burstyn returns to star in the sequel "The Exorcist: Believer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is teasing the new movie The Exorcist: Believer.

The studio shared a trailer for the supernatural horror film Tuesday featuring Ellen Burstyn and Leslie Odom Jr.

The Exorcist: Believer is a sequel to the 1973 film The Exorcist starring Burstyn, Max von Sydow and Linda Blair. Burstyn reprises her role as Chris MacNeil, a mother whose daughter Regan (Blair) was possessed by a demon.

The new film follows Victor Fielding (Odom), a widower whose daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) goes missing in the woods with her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum).

When the girls "return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil (Burstyn)," an official synopsis reads.

Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles and Norbert Leo Butz also star.

The Exorcist: Believer is written by Peter Sattler and David Gordon Green and directed by Green (Halloween, 2018). Jason Blum, David Robinson and James Robinson serve as producers.

The film opens in theaters Oct. 13.

In addition, Universal announced The Exorcist: Deceiver, a sequel to Believer that will open in April 2025. The films are the first two installments in a planned trilogy.

