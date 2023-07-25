Trending
'Power Book IV: Force': Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys appear in Season 2 photos

By Annie Martin
Joseph Sikora plays Tommy Egan on "Power Book IV: Force." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 25 (UPI) -- Starz is teasing Power Book IV: Force Season 2.

The network shared first-look photos for the season Tuesday as a "Christmas in July gift to fans."

Power Book IV: Force is a sequel and spinoff to the Starz series Power. Force is created by Robert Munic and follows Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), a drug dealer who appears in Power and Power Book II: Ghost, as he establishes himself in Chicago.

Season 2 is "filled with more power and problems as a turf war takes shape and Tommy charts his territory, capitalizes on his competitors' weaknesses, and makes his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in Chicago."

In addition, Tommy seeks to avenge the death of his nemesis turned business partner Lilliana.

Isaac Keys, Kris D. Lofton, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Adrienne Walker and Tommy Flanagan also star.

Starz shared a teaser trailer for Season 2 in May.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 premieres Sept. 1 at midnight on the Starz app and its streaming and on-demand platforms and at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.

