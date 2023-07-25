Venice Film Festival to feature Ava DuVernay, Sofia Coppola, Bradley Cooper films

July 25 (UPI) -- The Venice Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 80th annual edition.
Films by Ava DuVernay, Sofia Coppola, Bradley Cooper and other directors will screen at this year's festival, which runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.
The In Competition category will feature 23 films, including works by five women filmmakers. DuVernay is the first African American woman to have a film screen in selection.
DuVernay's Origin will compete, along with Coppola's Priscilla, Agnieszka Holland's The Green Border, Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert's Woman Of, and Fien Troch's Holly.
Origin is based on the Isabel Wilkerson book Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jon Bernthal star in the film, which explores racism in the United States.
Other films in Competition include Cooper's Maestro, Pablo Larrain's El Conde, David Fincher's The Killer, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Michael Mann's Ferrari, Luc Besson's DogMan and Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Evil Does Not Exist.
Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, William Friedkin's The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, Richard Linklater's Hit Man and other films will screen in the Out of Competition category.
In Competition
The Promised Land, Nikolaj Arcel
DogMan, Luc Besson
La Bête, Bertrand Bonello
Hors-Saison, Stéphane Brizé
Enea, Pietro Castellitto
Comandante, Edoardo de Angelis
Maestro, Bradley Cooper
Priscilla, Sofia Coppola
Finalmente L'Alba, Saverio Constanzo
Lubo, Giorgio Diritti
Origin, Ava DuVernay
The Killer, David Fincher
Memory, Michel Franco
Io Capitano, Matteo Garrone
Evil Does Not Exist, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
The Green Border, Agnieszka Holland
Die Theorie Von Allem, Timm Kroger
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
El Conde, Pablo Larrain
Ferrari, Michael Mann
Adagio, Stefano Sollima
Woman Of, Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert
Holly, Fien Troch
See the full lineup here.