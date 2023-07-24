Trending
July 24, 2023

Netflix teases 'Heart of Stone,' 'Rebel Moon' in action trailer

By Annie Martin
Gal Gadot stars in the upcoming spy action thriller film "Heart of Stone." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gal Gadot stars in the upcoming spy action thriller film "Heart of Stone." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing its slate of action films and series for 2023.

The streaming service shared a trailer for its "Nobody Hits Like Netflix" programming Monday featuring Heart of Stone, Rebel Moon and other projects.

Heart of Stone is an upcoming spy action thriller film starring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, an international intelligence agent for a group of elite spies.

Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Matthias Schweighofer also star in the new movie written by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and directed by Tom Harper.

Netflix shared posters featuring Gadot and Dornan last week. Heart of Stone premieres Aug. 11.

Rebel Moon is a new epic space opera film directed by Zack Snyder (300, Justice League). Sofia Boutella stars as Kora, a deserter who rallies warriors from across the galaxy to fight against the tyrannical Imperium.

Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone and Ed Skrein also star.

Netflix released a poster and behind-the-scenes video for the film in June. Rebel Moon premieres Dec. 22.

The upcoming lineup also includes The Witcher Season 3, Volume 2, which premieres Thursday, and The Brothers Sun, an action dark comedy series created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu. The series stars Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

