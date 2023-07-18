'Heart of Stone' posters: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan 'defy the odds'

1/4

Gal Gadot plays an elite spy in the new film "Heart of Stone." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Heart of Stone. The streaming service shared posters for the spy action thriller Tuesday featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Advertisement

Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder and directed by Tom Harper. Gadot stars as Rachel Stone, an international intelligence agent for a group of elite spies known as the Charter.

The posters feature Gadot, Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Matthias Schweighofer. Gadot's poster features the tagline "Defy the odds," while Dornan's reads "Play the odds."

Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, and Matthias Schweighöfer star in Heart of Stone, the unmissable action film of the summer. August 11. pic.twitter.com/b9GUKHbw5u— Netflix (@netflix) July 18, 2023

Gadot described Heart of Stone as "a super grounded, raw action thriller" in a first look teaser for the film in September 2022.

Netflix shared a trailer for the movie during its Tudum global fan event in June that shows Gadot's character parachuting off of a snowy cliff.

Advertisement

Heart of Stone premieres Aug. 11 on Netflix.