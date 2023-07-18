Breaking News
Music
July 18, 2023 / 10:32 AM

Selena Gomez gives candid look at making of 'Lose You to Love Me'

By Annie Martin
Selena Gomez shared a video featuring the "best, most sincere moments" from the making of her song "Lose You to Love Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Selena Gomez shared a video featuring the "best, most sincere moments" from the making of her song "Lose You to Love Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is giving a candid look at the making of her song "Lose You to Love Me."

The 30-year-old singer and actress shared a video Monday on TikTok featuring "the best, most sincere moments" from her process.

The video shows Gomez singing and playing piano as she works on "Lose You to Love Me." She said the clip shows the "Making of... me getting to know myself."

"This isn't the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me," she captioned the post.

@selenagomez

This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me ♬ original sound - Selena Gomez

Gomez released "Lose You to Love Me" in October 2019 following her split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The singer said in her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me that she wrote the song in 45 minutes with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter.

"It's about more than just a lost love. It's me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that, too," she said. "The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are, just to rediscover yourself again."

Gomez most recently released the song "My Mind & Me" in November for the documentary.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

