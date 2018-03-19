Selena Gomez visits Australia amid Justin Bieber split rumors

March 19 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is visiting Australia amid rumors of her split from boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old singer and actress was spotted with friends Monday in Sydney following reports she and the 24-year-old recording artist are taking a break.

Gomez was seen reading, tanning and chatting with pals aboard a yacht in Sydney Harbor, according to Entertainment Tonight. The star wore an orange bikini top with black bottoms and gold hoop earrings.

Sources said Bieber spent the weekend in Los Angeles. People had reported March 8 that Gomez and Bieber are "taking a breather" from their relationship.

"They aren't getting along and decided to take a break," an insider said. "It doesn't seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again."

E! News said Gomez and Bieber disagreed about their "lifestyle and how to handle their relationship in the public eye."

"She really wants to keep things low key and out of the spotlight," a source said. "She is still going to church and keeping the lines open with Justin, though. This is a more reset and a step back to re-evaluate what's going on and what direction they want to go in."

Gomez and Bieber reconnected in October after splitting in 2014 after several years of on-again, off-again dating. The actress dedicated a sweet post to Bieber on his 24th birthday this month, calling him "super cool."