Nov. 3, 2022 / 9:54 AM

Selena Gomez releases 'My Mind & Me' single ahead of documentary

By Annie Martin
1/5
Selena Gomez released "My Mind & Me," a new song for her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name.
Selena Gomez released "My Mind & Me," a new song for her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer and actress released the song "My Mind & Me" on Thursday.

In "My Mind & Me," Gomez explores her struggles with mental health and celebrates being able to share her story and connect with others.

"My mind and me / We don't get along sometimes and it / Gets hard to breathe / But I wouldn't change my life / And all of the crashing and burning and breaking, I know now / If somebody sees me like this, then they won't feel alone now / My mind and me," she sings.

Gomez recorded "My Mind & Me" for her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name.

The new film follows Gomez as she finds connections and purpose amid her health struggles and journey with mental health.

"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light," an official description reads.

My Mind & Me is directed by Alek Keshishian and premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

Gomez canceled her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

