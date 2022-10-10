Trending
Oct. 10, 2022 / 11:03 AM

Selena Gomez finds connection, purpose in trailer for Apple TV+ documentary

By Annie Martin
"Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," a new film about singer and actress Selena Gomez, is coming to Apple TV+ in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/caf8c401d312c79bbbc2387ca3dea424/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Monday featuring singer and actress Selena Gomez.

My Mind and Me follows Gomez as she finds connection and purpose amid her health struggles and journey with mental health.

"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light," an official description reads.

My Mind and Me is directed by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare) and premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

Gomez came to fame on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. She presently stars on the HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef and the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

