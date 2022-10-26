Selena Gomez cancels 'Tonight Show' appearance due to COVID-19

1/5

Selena Gomez tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the release of her Apple TV+ documentary "My Mind & Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez will no longer appear on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon after coming down with COVID-19. The 30-year-old singer and actress canceled her appearance on the NBC late-night talk show Wednesday. Advertisement

Gomez shared a photo on Instagram Stories of herself lying down on a couch while covered in blankets.

"I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok," she captioned the post. "A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all."

Gomez was to promote her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on The Tonight Show.

The new film follows Gomez as she finds connection and purpose amid her health issues and struggles with mental health. The documentary is directed by Alek Keshishian and premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

Gomez will release a new song, "My Mind & Me," Nov. 3 ahead of the film's release.

