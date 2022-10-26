Trending
Oct. 26, 2022 / 12:12 PM

Selena Gomez cancels 'Tonight Show' appearance due to COVID-19

By Annie Martin
1/5
Selena Gomez tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the release of her Apple TV+ documentary "My Mind &amp; Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/caf8c401d312c79bbbc2387ca3dea424/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez will no longer appear on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon after coming down with COVID-19.

The 30-year-old singer and actress canceled her appearance on the NBC late-night talk show Wednesday.

Gomez shared a photo on Instagram Stories of herself lying down on a couch while covered in blankets.

"I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok," she captioned the post. "A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all."

Selena Gomez tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the release of her Apple TV+ documentary "My Mind & Me." Photo by selenagomez/Instagram Stories

Gomez was to promote her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on The Tonight Show.

The new film follows Gomez as she finds connection and purpose amid her health issues and struggles with mental health. The documentary is directed by Alek Keshishian and premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

Gomez will release a new song, "My Mind & Me," Nov. 3 ahead of the film's release.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

