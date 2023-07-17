Trending
July 17, 2023 / 12:54 PM

Reports: Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez split up

By Annie Martin
Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, have reportedly separated after two years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, have reportedly separated after two years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 17 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, have reportedly called it quits.

TMZ said Monday that Grande, 30, and Gomez, 27, separated in January and are headed for divorce.

People confirmed the news. Sources said Grande and Gomez "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since their split.

Grande and Gomez had been having issues for months, a source told Us Weekly.

"They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn't resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven't been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely," the source said.

Grande and Gomez married at an intimate wedding in May 2021. Grande was previously engaged to actor and comedian Pete Davidson, from whom she split in 2018.

Grande was spotted without her wedding ring while attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament Sunday. The singer and actress sat with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and actors Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston.

Grande and Bailey will play Glinda and Fiyero in Wicked, a film adaptation of the musical based on the Gregory Maguire book. The movie opens in theaters in November 2024.

