July 17, 2023 / 8:38 AM

Gwendlyn Brown of 'Sister Wives' marries Beatriz Queiroz

By Annie Martin

July 17 (UPI) -- Gwendlyn Brown is a married woman.

Brown, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown, married her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz, on Saturday.

Brown shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo from her wedding. The picture shows Brown and Queiroz kissing in front of a custom light that reads "The Queirozes."

"say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz," Brown captioned the post.

Brown's sister Maddie Brown, the daughter of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats sista!!!" Maddie Brown wrote.

Brown and Queiroz went public with their relationship in May 2022. The pair celebrated their six-month anniversary as a couple in September.

Brown and her family came to fame on the TLC reality series Sister Wives, which follows Kody Brown and his polygamist family. TLC shared a premiere date and trailer for Season 18 last week that shows Kody Brown struggling in his relationships.

