July 17, 2023 / 9:51 AM

Gwyneth Paltrow brings mom, Blythe Danner, daughter, Apple, to Goop party

By Annie Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow was joined by her mother, Blythe Danner, and daughter Apple Martin at a Goop and Gucci party in the Hamptons. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Gwyneth Paltrow was joined by her mother, Blythe Danner, and daughter Apple Martin at a Goop and Gucci party in the Hamptons.

July 17 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow had a family outing at a party for her company Goop over the weekend.

The 50-year-old actress and businesswoman was joined by her mom, actress Blythe Danner, and daughter, Apple Martin, at a Goop and Gucci party Saturday in the Hamptons.

Paltrow's husband, producer Brad Falchuk, also attended the event.

Paltrow shared photos from the bash Sunday on Instagram. The actress wore a Gucci print crop top and pants, while Apple sported a strapless black minidress.

"GG for @goop and @gucci at last nights garden party at home in Amagansett in celebration of summer and our new peptide serum with @juliusfewmd," Paltrow captioned the post.

Paltrow has two children, Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Paltrow voiced her love for Apple while celebrating Apple's 19th birthday and Mother's Day in May.

"Happy Birthday my angel. Thank you for sharing your birthday this year with Mother's Day, a fitting conjugation, a double celebration of you and what you have given to me- the GIFT of being your mom," Paltrow wrote on Instagram.

"I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation. To behold you as a 19 year old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can't take it!" she said.

Paltrow and Martin celebrated Apple's high school graduation in June 2022.

