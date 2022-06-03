Trending
June 3, 2022 / 9:52 AM

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin celebrate daughter Apple's high school graduation

By Annie Martin
1/6
Gwyneth Paltrow shared a family photo from her daughter Apple's high school graduation ceremony. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are celebrating their daughter Apple's high school graduation.

The 49-year-old actress and 45-year-old singer supported Apple, 18, at her graduation ceremony Thursday.

Paltrow shared a family photo from the event on Instagram Stories. The picture shows Paltrow, Martin and Apple smiling for the camera as Martin puts an arm around his daughter.

"Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin," Paltrow captioned the post.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a family photo from her daughter Apple's high school graduation ceremony. Photo by gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Stories

Paltrow and Martin split in March 2014 after more than 10 years of marriage. The former couple have two children, Apple and son Moses, 16.

Paltrow voiced her love for Apple while celebrating her daughter's 18th birthday in May.

"I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way," Paltrow wrote on Instagram.

"Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me," she said.

Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018, while Martin has been dating actress Dakota Johnson since 2017.

