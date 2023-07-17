Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 17, 2023 / 9:22 AM

Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs celebrate unborn son at baby shower

By Annie Martin

July 17 (UPI) -- Parents-to-be Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are celebrating their unborn son.

The couple gathered with friends and family at their baby shower over the weekend

Kufrin shared photos from the party Sunday on Instagram. The gathering was held in her hometown of Prior Lake, Minn.

Kufrin's mom, Jill Kufrin, and Jacobs' mother, Lisa Jacobs, were among the guests.

"Baby showered with so much love. We love you to the moon & back little man," Kufrin captioned the post.

"Thank you to all of our friends and family for spending the day with us. Words can't express how full and happy our hearts are. Love you all!" she added.

Jacobs responded in the comments, writing, "Baby Boy's first summer in Minnesota! Can't wait to see him on the lakes."

Kufrin and Jacobs got engaged in May 2022. The couple announced in April that they are expecting their first child.

"Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad," Kufrin said on Instagram at the time.

Kufrin came to fame as a contestant in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. She later starred in The Bachelorette Season 14.

