Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 17, 2023 / 10:24 AM

'The Golden Bachelor' teaser introduces Gerry Turner, 71

By Annie Martin

July 17 (UPI) -- Gerry Turner will star in the first-ever season of The Bachelor spinoff The Golden Bachelor.

ABC introduced Turner, a 71-year-old widower and grandfather from Indiana, in a teaser for The Golden Bachelor on Monday.

Advertisement

Turner is a retired restaurateur who "lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana," according to a press release.

"He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts."

Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974 and has two daughters, Angie and Jenny, with his late wife, who died in 2017. He also has two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

"Six years after Toni's passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years," the press release reads.

Advertisement

The Golden Bachelor will be hosted by Jesse Palmer, who replaced Chris Harrison as permanent host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in 2021.

The series will premiere on ABC in the fall.

Read More

Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs celebrate unborn son at baby shower Gwyneth Paltrow brings mom, Blythe Danner, daughter, Apple, to Goop party Gwendlyn Brown of 'Sister Wives' marries Beatriz Queiroz What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Benedict Cumberbatch scaled sea cliffs with Bear Grylls to learn about resilience
TV // 2 hours ago
Benedict Cumberbatch scaled sea cliffs with Bear Grylls to learn about resilience
July 17 (UPI) -- Sunday's episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" featured "Doctor Strange" and "Sherlock" icon Benedict Cumberbatch climbing sea cliffs and surviving freezing waterfalls in Scotland.
'The Chosen' granted waiver to continue filming through SAG strike
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Chosen' granted waiver to continue filming through SAG strike
July 17 (UPI) -- The Chosen -- a popular historical drama about Jesus Christ -- has been granted a waiver to continue filming despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
TV review: 'Minx' Season 2 addresses new issues with trademark style
TV // 6 hours ago
TV review: 'Minx' Season 2 addresses new issues with trademark style
LOS ANGELES, July 17 (UPI) -- "Minx" Season 2, premiering Friday on Starz, continues the historical fiction addressing relevant issues in the show's energetic style.
Anjli Mohindra: 'Lazarus Project' grounds 'crazy, epic world' with human stories
TV // 1 day ago
Anjli Mohindra: 'Lazarus Project' grounds 'crazy, epic world' with human stories
NEW YORK, July 16 (UPI) -- Anjli Mohindra says her sci-fi thriller, "The Lazarus Project," is so skillful in its storytelling that its mind-boggling premise actually feels plausible.
Reality TV star Ty Pennington hospitalized with throat abscess
TV // 1 day ago
Reality TV star Ty Pennington hospitalized with throat abscess
July 15 (UPI) -- HGTV, Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star Ty Pennington has announced via Instagram that he was hospitalized this week with a throat abscess.
Michael Pena: 'Jack Ryan' taps into issues that are happening now
TV // 2 days ago
Michael Pena: 'Jack Ryan' taps into issues that are happening now
NEW YORK, July 15 (UPI) -- Michael Pena says playing former Navy Seal and senior CIA operative Domingo Chavez in the globe-trotting thriller, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," reminded him that the world is a big and dangerous place.
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' to premiere on Sept. 10
TV // 2 days ago
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' to premiere on Sept. 10
July 14 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," starring Norman Reedus and Clémence Poésy, is set to premiere Sept. 10, AMC announced Friday.
ABC to announce 'Golden Bachelor' star on Monday
TV // 2 days ago
ABC to announce 'Golden Bachelor' star on Monday
July 14 (UPI) -- ABC said it plans to announce the name of its "Golden Bachelor" star on Monday.
Izzy Meikle-Small: Rachel experiences war, romance in 'Outlander' S7
TV // 3 days ago
Izzy Meikle-Small: Rachel experiences war, romance in 'Outlander' S7
NEW YORK, July 14 (UPI) -- Izzy Meikle-Small says her character, Rachel, is a Quaker woman whose world is turned upside down in Season 7 of the time-travel romance, "Outlander."
'The Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey returns to court after attack in Season 2, Part 2 trailer
TV // 3 days ago
'The Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey returns to court after attack in Season 2, Part 2 trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- "The Lincoln Lawyer," a legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Soap legend Morgan Fairchild announces death of fiance Mark Seiler
Soap legend Morgan Fairchild announces death of fiance Mark Seiler
Jason Aldean leaves Conn. show after suffering heat stroke
Jason Aldean leaves Conn. show after suffering heat stroke
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
Anjli Mohindra: 'Lazarus Project' grounds 'crazy, epic world' with human stories
Anjli Mohindra: 'Lazarus Project' grounds 'crazy, epic world' with human stories
'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement