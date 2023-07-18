Kyle Richards reflects on being 'fully present' after one year sober

1/5

Kyle Richards thanked fans for their support and further discussed her journey to becoming "alcohol free." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards says she's "fully present" in her life after one year without alcohol. The 54-year-old television personality thanked fans for their support and further discussed her journey to becoming "alcohol free" in a post Monday on Instagram Stories. Advertisement

Richards celebrated one year of sobriety Saturday and said she was "inundated with kind & supportive comments" after sharing the milestone on Instagram.

"Thank you," the star told fans. "It seems many of you have similar stories and many of you want to go that route but are not quite sure how to. We are so programmed to think that we have to drink when we go out to socialize. Many of us are just on autopilot. And so many of us are accustomed to not being fully present these days anyway."

"But I can tell you there are plenty of things you can order that taste better than alcohol, are better for our bodies, and won't leave you feeling like [expletive] & remorseful the next day," she said. "Plus being fully present and clear about everything you say and do feels really good."

Advertisement

Richards said not drinking has also helped with her anxiety.



"As someone that has always struggled with anxiety, I was very surprised to find myself surprisingly calm in situations which would normally trigger my anxiety. Safe to say it's a win-win for me," she added.

Richards said in her post Saturday that she decided to go "alcohol free" because drinking was no longer serving her "physically, mentally or spiritually" and would leave her feeling depressed the next day "no matter how fun the night before was."

"I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would. All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally," the star wrote. "I've learned that I still over share but at least I don't have the 'hanxiety' thinking about it."

"I've learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it. I've learned I'm still fun and last but not least I've learned it was much easier than I thought it would be," she said. "It was definitely met with resistance by some. But I have never been one to fall prey to peer pressure. No matter my age."

Richards stars on the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which completed its 12th season in October 2022.

Advertisement

The reality star and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, spent Fourth of July together earlier this month after addressing rumors of a split.