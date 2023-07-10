Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 10, 2023 / 2:58 PM

'Real Housewives' star Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner

By Annie Martin
1/3
Kelly Bensimon announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Scott Litner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kelly Bensimon announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Scott Litner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Real Housewives star Kelly Bensimon is engaged to be married.

The 55-year-old television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, financier Scott Litner, on Monday.

Advertisement

"I never thought that I could be so happy at this stage in my life, this is truly a new beginning," Bensimon said in a statement to E! News. "We have a romance that people write novels about."

Litner, 54, proposed during a trip to Lake Geneva, Wisc., over the Fourth of July weekend.

"I was so moved that he brought me to a special place from my childhood to propose," Bensimon said.

Bensimon's rep confirmed the news to Page Six.

"Kelly is happily engaged and looking forward to this new beginning," the rep said.

Bensimon was previously married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon and has two children, daughters Sea, 25, and Teddy, 23, with her ex.

Bensimon and Litner have been dating for about a year.

Bensimon starred in Seasons 2-4 of the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of New York City. She will return to star in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which will stream on Peacock.

Advertisement

Read More

'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 5 to reunite 'RHONY' alums 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Sanya Richards-Ross expecting second child Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Itzy members pose in 'Kill My Doubt' concept clip
Music // 30 minutes ago
Itzy members pose in 'Kill My Doubt' concept clip
July 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a teaser video and concept photos for their EP "Kill My Doubt."
Dan Harmon animated 'Krapopolis' premieres Sept. 24 on Fox
TV // 49 minutes ago
Dan Harmon animated 'Krapopolis' premieres Sept. 24 on Fox
July 10 (UPI) -- Fox announced the fall premiere of "Krapopolis" on Monday. Dan Harmon's animated ancient Greece comedy premieres Sept. 24 after NFL Football.
Erin Andrews confirms birth of first child via surrogate
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Erin Andrews confirms birth of first child via surrogate
July 10 (UPI) -- Fox sportscaster Erin Andrews and her husband, Jarret Stoll, welcomed a son via surrogate after fertility struggles.
Ben Kingsley meets alien in 'Jules' trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
Ben Kingsley meets alien in 'Jules' trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street released the trailer for "Jules" on Monday. The comedy about a man (Ben Kingsley) and an alien opens Aug. 11.
Madonna gives update, reschedules tour after hospitalization
Music // 1 hour ago
Madonna gives update, reschedules tour after hospitalization
July 10 (UPI) -- Madonna gave a health update and canceled the North American leg of her "Celebration" tour after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection.
Christopher Nolan: 'Oppenheimer' test could have 'set fire to the atmosphere'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Christopher Nolan: 'Oppenheimer' test could have 'set fire to the atmosphere'
July 10 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a behind the scenes feature about "Oppenheimer" on Monday. Director Christopher Nolan reveals a frightening detail about the Manhattan project, and how his crew brought it to the screen.
'Love at First Sight' trailer: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy meet by chance
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Love at First Sight' trailer: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy meet by chance
July 10 (UPI) -- "Love at First Sight," a romance film based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel "The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight," is coming to Netflix.
'Twisted Metal' trailer: Anthony Mackie stars in series based on video game
TV // 3 hours ago
'Twisted Metal' trailer: Anthony Mackie stars in series based on video game
July 10 (UPI) -- "Twisted Metal," a post-apocalyptic action comedy starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, is coming to Peacock.
TV review: 'Heels' Season 2 crafts riveting drama in, out of ring
TV // 3 hours ago
TV review: 'Heels' Season 2 crafts riveting drama in, out of ring
LOS ANGELES, July 10 (UPI) -- "Heels" Season 2, premiering July 28 on Starz, picks up right where the season finale left off and crafts both a gripping wrestling saga and behind-the-scenes drama.
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman suits up as Wolverine in new photo
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman suits up as Wolverine in new photo
July 10 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds shared a photo with Hugh Jackman from the set of the Marvel film "Deadpool 3."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
Jamie Foxx seen smiling in first video since medical emergency
Jamie Foxx seen smiling in first video since medical emergency
Ernie Hudson: 'Champions' is a story about acceptance
Ernie Hudson: 'Champions' is a story about acceptance
Selena Gomez shares photos from Taylor Swift's 4th of July party
Selena Gomez shares photos from Taylor Swift's 4th of July party
'Insidious' tops the North American box office with $32.7M
'Insidious' tops the North American box office with $32.7M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement