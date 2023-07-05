Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 5, 2023 / 10:24 AM

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kyle Richards (R) and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, celebrated Fourth of July as a family after denying divorce reports. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kyle Richards (R) and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, celebrated Fourth of July as a family after denying divorce reports. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, spent Fourth of July as a family after addressing rumors of a split.

The couple celebrated the holiday together Tuesday, along with their daughters Alexia, 27, Portia, 16, and Alexia's boyfriend Jake Zingerman.

Umansky shared photos and videos from their family outing on Instagram.

"Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :) ususus," he captioned the post.

Richards and Umansky married in January 1996 and have three daughters together, Alexia, Portia, and Sophia, 23. Richards also has a daughter, Farrah, 34, from her first marriage.

People reported Monday that Richards and Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage.

The couple denied divorce reports in a joint statement early Tuesday.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today ... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards and Umansky said.

"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the pair added.

Richards and her family appear on the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards has starred on the show since its debut in 2010.

Read More

Drew Sidora discusses 'breaking point' in Ralph Pittman marriage Kathy Hilton won't return for 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 13 Julia Roberts celebrates 'true love' on 21st anniversary with Danny Moder What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

