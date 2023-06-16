Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 16, 2023 / 1:57 PM

'Heart of Stone' poster introduces Gal Gadot spy thriller

By Annie Martin
1/5
Gal Gadot stars in the spy action thriller "Heart of Stone." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gal Gadot stars in the spy action thriller "Heart of Stone." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Heart of Stone.

The streaming service shared a poster for the spy action thriller Friday featuring Gal Gadot.

Advertisement

The poster features a close-up image of Gadot as her character Rachel Stone, an international intelligence agent.

"Get ready for a jaw dropping thrill ride starring Gal Gadot," Netflix captioned the post.

Netflix will share more information about the film during its Tudum global fan event Saturday in São Paulo.

Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder and directed by Tom Harper. The film is inspired by the James Bond and Mission: Impossible franchises.

Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt also star.

Netflix released a first look teaser for the movie in September 2022.

"Heart of Stone is going to be extremely epic," Gadot says in the clip. "It's a super grounded, raw action thriller."

Advertisement

Heart of Stone premieres Aug. 11 on Netflix.

Read More

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's 10th birthday: 'My best friend' Gloria Estefan, Post Malone honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction Susan Lucci, Maury Povich to be honored at Daytime Emmy Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Wham!': George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley find fame in trailer for Netflix doc
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wham!': George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley find fame in trailer for Netflix doc
June 15 (UPI) -- "Wham!," a new film about British pop duo Wham!, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Chicken Run 2': Netflix shares teaser, December release date
Movies // 1 day ago
'Chicken Run 2': Netflix shares teaser, December release date
June 15 (UPI) -- "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," a new stop-motion animated film featuring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi and Bella Ramsey, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: Exciting 'Extraction 2' rises to impeccable standards
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Exciting 'Extraction 2' rises to impeccable standards
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," on Netflix Friday, more than doubles the action of its predecessor and stands alongside the 'John Wick' franchise at the top of the genre.
'Avatar' sequels set for release in 2025, 2029 and 2031
Movies // 1 day ago
'Avatar' sequels set for release in 2025, 2029 and 2031
June 15 (UPI) -- Disney has announced the theatrical release dates for its next three "Avatar" sequels.
Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody embrace 'Asteroid City' design
Movies // 1 day ago
Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody embrace 'Asteroid City' design
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Asteroid City" stars Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Stephen Park discuss the unique style of Wes Anderson's latest film.
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," in theaters June 30, marks the legendary hero succumbing to the shortcomings of modern filmmaking.
Justin Min annoys women in Randall Park directed 'Shortcomings'
Movies // 1 day ago
Justin Min annoys women in Randall Park directed 'Shortcomings'
June 14 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics released the trailer for "Shortcomings" on Wednesday. Randall Park's feature film directorial debut opens Aug. 4 in theaters.
'Nimona' trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz voices shapeshifting hero
Movies // 2 days ago
'Nimona' trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz voices shapeshifting hero
June 14 (UPI) -- "Nimona," an animated film based on the ND Stevenson graphic novel, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: Clever 'The Blackening' equally hilarious, horrifying
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: Clever 'The Blackening' equally hilarious, horrifying
LOS ANGELES, June 14 (UPI) -- "The Blackening," in theaters Friday, effectively straddles the horror-comedy line with clever humor and genuine scares.
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
June 14 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie attended the New York premiere of "Asteroid City," along with Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks and other stars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's 10th birthday: 'My best friend'
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's 10th birthday: 'My best friend'
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah gives birth to their son
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah gives birth to their son
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
Prince Harry, Megan Markle end Spotify podcast deal
Prince Harry, Megan Markle end Spotify podcast deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement