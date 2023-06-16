1/5

Gal Gadot stars in the spy action thriller "Heart of Stone." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Heart of Stone. The streaming service shared a poster for the spy action thriller Friday featuring Gal Gadot. Advertisement

The poster features a close-up image of Gadot as her character Rachel Stone, an international intelligence agent.

"Get ready for a jaw dropping thrill ride starring Gal Gadot," Netflix captioned the post.

Netflix will share more information about the film during its Tudum global fan event Saturday in São Paulo.

Get ready for a jaw dropping thrill ride starring Gal Gadot. Heart of Stone premieres August 11 (and be sure to watch #TUDUM tomorrow for more!) pic.twitter.com/01MzgGxYeY— Netflix (@netflix) June 16, 2023

Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder and directed by Tom Harper. The film is inspired by the James Bond and Mission: Impossible franchises.

Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt also star.

Netflix released a first look teaser for the movie in September 2022.

"Heart of Stone is going to be extremely epic," Gadot says in the clip. "It's a super grounded, raw action thriller."

Heart of Stone premieres Aug. 11 on Netflix.