Feb. 2, 2022 / 7:22 AM

Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot to star in Netflix thriller 'Heart of Stone'

By Karen Butler
Jamie Dornan is set to star in Netflix's "Heart of Stone." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Fifty Shades of Grey alum Jamie Dornan and Wonder Woman icon Gal Gadot have signed on to star in Netflix's international spy thriller, Heart of Stone.

The movie is being helmed by Peaky Blinders director Tom Harper.

The Old Guard scribe Greg Rucka and Hidden Figures co-writer Allison Schroeder penned the screenplay for Heart of Stone, the streaming service said in a press release Tuesday.

No plot details have been released about the project.

Dornan will soon be seen in The Tourist series on HBO Max. He is a current Critics Choice Award nominee for his performance in Belfast.

Gadot, who welcomed her third child last year, recently starred in the Netflix hit, Red Notice. She will be back on the big screen later this month in the film, Death on the Nile.

