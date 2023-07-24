Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 24, 2023 / 11:51 AM

'The Witcher' stars face their fears in Season 3, Volume 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/6
Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia on "The Witcher." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia on "The Witcher." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing The Witcher Season 3, Volume 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the episodes Monday featuring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra.

Advertisement

The Witcher is a fantasy drama based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. The show follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a monster hunter known as a Witcher.

The new trailer shows Geralt, the princess Ciri (Allan) and the sorceress Yennefer (Chalotra) face their fears and unite to protect Ciri from danger.

In addition, Geralt is seen facing off with the sorcerer Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu).

Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Mimî M. Khayisa and Anna Shaffer also star.

Season 3, Volume 2 will mark Cavill's final episodes as Geralt. Liam Hemsworth will replace the actor in Season 4.

Netflix released a trailer for Season 3, Volume 2 earlier this month that teases Cavill's exit.

Season 3, Volume 2 premieres Thursday on Netflix.

Read More

'The Witcher' trailer teases Henry Cavill's exit as Geralt of Rivia George R.R. Martin says filming on 'House of the Dragon' S2 is 'half done' 'Wheel of Time' stars 'brave the dark' in Season 2 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

George R.R. Martin says filming on 'House of the Dragon' S2 is 'half done'
TV // 3 hours ago
George R.R. Martin says filming on 'House of the Dragon' S2 is 'half done'
July 24 (UPI) -- George R.R. Martin gave an update on "House of the Dragon" Season 2 amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes.
Michael Dorman: Solving murders helps Joe, Marybeth bond, process grief in 'Pickett' S2
TV // 22 hours ago
Michael Dorman: Solving murders helps Joe, Marybeth bond, process grief in 'Pickett' S2
NEW YORK, July 23 (UPI) -- Michael Dorman told UPI the murder mystery at the heart of "Joe Pickett" Season 2 gives his titular Wyoming game warden yet another way to bond with his beloved wife Marybeth.
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
TV // 1 day ago
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
NEW YORK, July 23 (UPI) -- Marine biologist Austin Gallagher told UPI he was thrilled to hear his program, "Belly of the Beast," was chosen to kick off Discovery channel's 2023 edition of "Shark Week" on Sunday.
'Manifest' alum Melissa Roxburgh to guest star in 'Quantum Leap' S2 premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'Manifest' alum Melissa Roxburgh to guest star in 'Quantum Leap' S2 premiere
July 23 (UPI) -- Melissa Roxburgh is set to guest star in the premiere episode of "Quantum Leap" Season 2.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' getting a musical episode
TV // 1 day ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' getting a musical episode
July 22 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced that Season 2 of its space adventure, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," will feature a musical episode.
TV review: 'Futurama' returns with poignant, hilarious satire
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Futurama' returns with poignant, hilarious satire
LOS ANGELES, July 22 (UPI) -- Hulu's "Futurama" revival, premiering Monday, updates the sci-fi comedy with our real present day advancements and shows how ridiculous they actually are.
'Interview with the Vampire' teaser reveals new Claudia, Theatre des Vampires
TV // 2 days ago
'Interview with the Vampire' teaser reveals new Claudia, Theatre des Vampires
July 21 (UPI) -- AMC released a teaser for "Interview with the Vampire" Season 2, coming in 2024, at San Diego Comic-Con.
AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
TV // 2 days ago
AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
July 21 (UPI) -- AMC announced Season 2 renewals for both "The Walking Dead: Dead City" and "The Walking Dead: Darryl Dixon" on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con and the name of the third spinoff.
'Welcome to Wrexham': Season 2 of Ryan Reynolds series coming in September
TV // 2 days ago
'Welcome to Wrexham': Season 2 of Ryan Reynolds series coming in September
July 21 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they manage a soccer club, will return for a second season on FX.
Elizabeth Perkins: 'Minx' a great study on female bosses in the '70s
TV // 3 days ago
Elizabeth Perkins: 'Minx' a great study on female bosses in the '70s
NEW YORK, July 21 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Perkins says she joined the cast of "Minx" because the comedy explores feminism, workplace dynamics and sexual mores in 1970s Los Angeles like nothing else on screen today.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Mistrial declared after jury deadlocked in YNW Melly's murder trial
Mistrial declared after jury deadlocked in YNW Melly's murder trial
Chrissy Teigen shares video of infant Wren's first smile
Chrissy Teigen shares video of infant Wren's first smile
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement