Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia on "The Witcher." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing The Witcher Season 3, Volume 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the episodes Monday featuring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra. Advertisement

The Witcher is a fantasy drama based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. The show follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a monster hunter known as a Witcher.

The new trailer shows Geralt, the princess Ciri (Allan) and the sorceress Yennefer (Chalotra) face their fears and unite to protect Ciri from danger.

In addition, Geralt is seen facing off with the sorcerer Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu).

Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Mimî M. Khayisa and Anna Shaffer also star.

Season 3, Volume 2 will mark Cavill's final episodes as Geralt. Liam Hemsworth will replace the actor in Season 4.

Netflix released a trailer for Season 3, Volume 2 earlier this month that teases Cavill's exit.

Season 3, Volume 2 premieres Thursday on Netflix.