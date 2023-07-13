Trending
July 13, 2023 / 11:18 AM

'The Witcher' trailer teases Henry Cavill's exit as Geralt of Rivia

By Annie Martin
Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 2. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 2. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

July 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing The Witcher Season 3, Volume 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the new episodes Thursday featuring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski fantasy book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. The show follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a monster hunter known as a Witcher.

Season 3, Volume 2 will consist of three episodes and mark Cavill's final episodes as Geralt. News broke in October 2022 that Liam Hemsworth will replace Cavill as the star of The Witcher in Season 4.

The new trailer shows Geralt stand united with the princess Ciri (Allan) and sorceress Yennefer (Chalotra) as they take on new battles. The teaser ends on an ominous note for Geralt, who is seen floating lifeless and bloody in the water.

Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Mimî M. Khayisa and Anna Shaffer also star.

Season 3, Volume 2 premieres July 27 on Netflix.

