Entertainment News
July 13, 2023 / 10:38 AM

Shawn Johnson expecting third child with Andrew East

By Annie Martin
Shawn Johnson is expecting her third child with her husband, Andrew East. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Shawn Johnson is expecting her third child with her husband, Andrew East. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 13 (UPI) -- Shawn Johnson is going to be a mom of three.

The retired Olympic gymnast, 31, is expecting her third child with her husband, former professional football player Andrew East.

Johnson shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself visiting the first Olympic stadium in Athens, Greece. In a second photo, the expectant mom showed her baby bump in form-fitting athletic wear.

"Swipe for a surprise @andrewdeast @thebabyeast," she captioned the post.

Fellow Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner, who is expecting her first child with Jonas Harmer, was among those to congratulate Johnson in the comments.

"Can't wait to have babies together! Congrats on baby number 3," Skinner wrote.

Johnson and East also shared the news on their YouTube channel, saying it was a "long road" to conceive baby No. 3.

The couple married in 2016 and already have two children, daughter Drew Hazel, 3, and son Jett James, 2.

Johnson shared photos and videos featuring her kids on Sunday from their trip to Greece.

Johnson and East attended the ESPY Awards Wednesday evening after announcing Johnson's pregnancy.

